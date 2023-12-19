North Florida vs. Florida State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The North Florida Ospreys (7-5) aim to break a three-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
North Florida vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Florida vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-16.5)
|150.5
|-2500
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-16.5)
|150.5
|-2300
|+1060
North Florida vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- North Florida is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Ospreys have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in two of two games this year.
- Florida State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Seminoles games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
