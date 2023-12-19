Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Osceola County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Dimensions HS at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
