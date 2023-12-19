Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Lucie County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saint Lucie County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Lucie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port St. Lucie HS at Merritt Island High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.