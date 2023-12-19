Tuesday's contest between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) and Stetson Hatters (3-8) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Aggies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 19.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Hatters secured a 56-48 win against Morgan State.

Stetson vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Stetson vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 62, Stetson 58

Other ASUN Predictions

Stetson Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hatters defeated the Iona Gaels 71-62 on November 18.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Stetson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Stetson 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 at home over Iona (No. 243) on November 18

56-48 at home over Morgan State (No. 313) on December 17

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 6.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 36.6 FG%

6.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 36.6 FG% Jordan Peete: 9.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

9.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Skylar Treadwell: 3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters average 55.8 points per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (131st in college basketball). They have a -63 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

