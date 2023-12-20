How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after winning seven straight home games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.
- In games Arizona shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 11th.
- The Wildcats score 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
- When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide put up an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.
- Alabama is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (77.1).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
- In home games, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).
- At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.
- Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
