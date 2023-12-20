The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Arizona has covered eight times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Crimson Tide's nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is only second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but best according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Crimson Tide's national championship odds are the same now (+3500) compared to the beginning of the season (+3500).

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

