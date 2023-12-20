On Wednesday, NBA action includes Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-9) hosting Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (15-12) at Amway Center, with the matchup beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bam Adebayo vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 709 894.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.7 35.8 Fantasy Rank 37 -

Buy Banchero and Adebayo gear on Fanatics!

Bam Adebayo vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field.

The Heat score 112.8 points per game (20th in NBA) and allow 112 (10th in league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.

Miami grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (28th in league) while allowing 42.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

The Heat knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 39% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.2%.

Miami has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA), 1.9 fewer than the 14.3 it forces (sixth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero puts up 21 points, 6.8 boards and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (19th in the NBA) while giving up 109.9 per outing (fourth in the league).

Orlando wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 43.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 19th in the league, while its opponents pull down 40.7 per contest.

The Magic make 10.2 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (26th in the NBA), compared to the 12 per outing their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Orlando has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (25th in NBA play), 1.2 fewer than the 15.5 it forces on average (second in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bam Adebayo vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game -1.1 1.1 Usage Percentage 28.5% 28% True Shooting Pct 58% 55.7% Total Rebound Pct 16.2% 11.6% Assist Pct 20.2% 20.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.