Wednesday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (6-9) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) matching up at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chicago State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 75, Bethune-Cookman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-8.0)

Chicago State (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Chicago State's record against the spread this season is 8-6-0, and Bethune-Cookman's is 3-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 7-7-0 and the Wildcats are 3-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (posting 77.2 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and giving up 72.5 per contest, 220th in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential.

Bethune-Cookman is 160th in the nation at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.7 its opponents average.

Bethune-Cookman makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball) at a 29.0% rate (323rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34.6% from deep.

Bethune-Cookman has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball), 5.8 fewer than the 19.6 it forces (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.