The Chicago State Cougars (6-9) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • This season, Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 222nd.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 77.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.9 points, Bethune-Cookman is 5-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • Bethune-Cookman is scoring more points at home (98.0 per game) than on the road (62.8).
  • The Wildcats give up 66.0 points per game at home, and 76.5 on the road.
  • Bethune-Cookman sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (24.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word W 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State W 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.