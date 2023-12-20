A total of 10 games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a Big 12 team, including the matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Rice Owls at Houston Cougars 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Providence Friars vs. Baylor Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 FloHoops
BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears 3:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Tech Trailblazers 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Texas Longhorns at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Southern Jaguars at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Omaha Mavericks at TCU Horned Frogs 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Northern Iowa Panthers at Iowa State Cyclones 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oregon State Beavers 12:30 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.