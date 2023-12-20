AAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the six AAC bowl season matchups is UTSA vs. Marshall -- for more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Best Week 17 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane +10 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Rice +5.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 4.8 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Syracuse -3 vs. South Florida
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Syracuse by 10.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 17 AAC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 45.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 17 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|SMU
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|40.6 / 17.4
|466.7 / 299.5
|Tulane
|11-2 (8-0 AAC)
|26.8 / 18.9
|379.2 / 333.4
|UTSA
|9-4 (7-1 AAC)
|31.9 / 24.1
|421.6 / 369.1
|Memphis
|9-3 (6-2 AAC)
|39.7 / 29.0
|452.3 / 422.7
|Rice
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|30.3 / 26.7
|376.8 / 370.0
|South Florida
|6-6 (4-4 AAC)
|30.8 / 34.9
|455.3 / 455.3
|Navy
|5-7 (4-4 AAC)
|17.7 / 22.4
|300.3 / 353.7
|North Texas
|5-7 (3-5 AAC)
|34.5 / 37.1
|495.9 / 475.6
|Florida Atlantic
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|23.8 / 25.5
|330.8 / 397.3
|UAB
|4-8 (3-5 AAC)
|29.9 / 36.9
|449.2 / 435.1
|Tulsa
|4-8 (2-6 AAC)
|23.4 / 33.8
|385.6 / 444.7
|Charlotte
|3-9 (2-6 AAC)
|17.5 / 28.6
|312.7 / 374.2
|Temple
|3-9 (1-7 AAC)
|21.1 / 35.7
|372.9 / 441.3
|East Carolina
|2-10 (1-7 AAC)
|17.3 / 22.4
|275.6 / 340.2
