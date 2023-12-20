Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Collier County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET on December 20
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oasis High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 9:45 AM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lely High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estero High School at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lake High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
