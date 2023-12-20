FGCU vs. Drexel Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Alico Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-4) squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 67-55 win, as our model heavily favors FGCU.
In their last time out, the Eagles lost 82-63 to Duke on Sunday.
FGCU vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
FGCU vs. Drexel Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 67, Drexel 55
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Eagles beat the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels, 65-64, on November 26.
- The Eagles have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).
- FGCU has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
- The Eagles have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).
FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-64 over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 26
- 83-68 over Delaware (No. 143) on November 24
- 59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 148) on November 19
- 80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 155) on November 6
- 81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 231) on November 14
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Maddie Antenucci: 12.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Ajulu Thatha: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Catherine Cairns: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
- Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +122 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (102nd in college basketball) and allow 61.3 per contest (126th in college basketball).
- The Eagles are averaging 87.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 59.0 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, FGCU is giving up 45.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.5.
