The Drexel Dragons (3-3) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Alico Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

FGCU vs. Drexel Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

FGCU Players to Watch

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Ajulu Thatha: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Antenucci: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Catherine Cairns: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

