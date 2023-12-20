The Chicago State Cougars (0-19) will try to snap a 19-game losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (7-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up 8.4 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Panthers give up (64).
  • Chicago State is 0-5 when it scores more than 64 points.
  • Florida International's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.6 points.
  • The Panthers put up 71.8 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 86.9 the Cougars allow.
  • Florida International has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 86.9 points.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars shoot 34.8% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Panthers concede.

Florida International Leaders

  • Ajae Yoakum: 12.1 PTS, 61.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Mya Kone: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60)
  • Courtney Prenger: 11.0 PTS, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Kaliah Henderson: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.7 FG%

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 65-62 FAU Arena
12/18/2023 Texas State L 67-61 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Alabama A&M W 87-63 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Chicago State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Utah Tech - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

