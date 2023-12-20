Wednesday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (9-2) and the Florida Gators (7-3) at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Michigan coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 20.

The Gators are coming off of a 115-37 win over Gardner-Webb in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Michigan Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Michigan 71, Florida 66

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 29, the Gators beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-58.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories, but also tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 53) on November 29
  • 83-81 over Columbia (No. 68) on November 22
  • 52-49 over Purdue (No. 87) on November 20
  • 83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 220) on November 9
  • 82-65 at home over North Florida (No. 241) on November 6

Florida Leaders

  • Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%
  • Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)
  • Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
  • Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Florida Performance Insights

  • The Gators outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (posting 80.2 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and allowing 65.5 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential.
  • At home, the Gators score 83 points per game. On the road, they average 83.8.
  • Florida allows 66.8 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.