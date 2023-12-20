The Michigan Wolverines (7-2) face the Florida Gators (6-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Florida Players to Watch

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Lauren Hansen: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hobbs: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Williams: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

