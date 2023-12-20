The Michigan Wolverines (9-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Florida Gators (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 80.2 points per game are 26.0 more points than the 54.2 the Wolverines allow.

Florida has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.

Michigan's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 80.2 points.

The Wolverines average 8.1 more points per game (73.6) than the Gators allow (65.5).

Michigan is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Florida is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 43.8% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Gators give up.

The Gators' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Florida Leaders

Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG%

13.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 59.1 FG% Aliyah Matharu: 18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62)

18.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (15-for-62) Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

13.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Laila Reynolds: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Jeriah Warren: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Florida Schedule