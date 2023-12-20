On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (16-9) will be trying to continue a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Miami Heat (15-12). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSUN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Heat vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-5.5) 218.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-5) 219 -210 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 113.2 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 109.9 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Heat score 112.8 points per game (20th in NBA) and give up 112 (10th in league) for a +22 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 226 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 221.9 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than the total for this contest.

Orlando has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Miami has covered 11 times in 27 games with a spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyler Herro 22.5 -111 23.1 Bam Adebayo 22.5 -115 22.2 Jaime Jaquez 13.5 -105 13.0 Caleb Martin 12.5 -118 11.9 Kyle Lowry 9.5 +100 9.8

Heat and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Magic +10000 +4000 -

