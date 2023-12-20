Bam Adebayo and Paolo Banchero are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic square off at Amway Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSUN

BSFL and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -167)

The 22.2 points Adebayo scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has collected 9.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (10.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- four -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 9.8 points Kyle Lowry scores per game are 1.3 more than his prop total on Wednesday (8.5).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Lowry has collected 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Banchero has averaged 21 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

Franz Wagner is posting 20 points per game, 0.5 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Wagner has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.