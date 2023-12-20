Jimmy Butler, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Magic - December 20
When the Orlando Magic (16-9) and Miami Heat (15-12) square off at Amway Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Franz Wagner and Jimmy Butler will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Heat vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSUN
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Timberwolves on Monday, 112-108. Tyler Herro scored a team-high 25 points (and added two assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Herro
|25
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|22
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Jimmy Butler
|15
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
Heat vs Magic Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Butler's averages for the season are 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.
- Bam Adebayo provides 22.2 points, 9.7 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 1 block.
- Jaime Jaquez's numbers for the season are 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Kyle Lowry's averages for the season are 9.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 45% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Duncan Robinson provides the Heat 14.7 points, 2.8 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|20.5
|4.9
|5.0
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|Caleb Martin
|15.0
|6.0
|3.2
|0.7
|0.4
|1.6
|Kevin Love
|11.6
|7.3
|3.3
|0.8
|0.2
|2.6
|Jaime Jaquez
|16.1
|3.3
|3.2
|0.9
|0.4
|0.9
|Duncan Robinson
|14.9
|2.9
|3.5
|0.7
|0.1
|3.3
