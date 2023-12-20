When the Orlando Magic (16-9) and Miami Heat (15-12) square off at Amway Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Franz Wagner and Jimmy Butler will be two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSUN

BSFL, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Timberwolves on Monday, 112-108. Tyler Herro scored a team-high 25 points (and added two assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 25 3 2 2 0 1 Bam Adebayo 22 6 6 1 1 0 Jimmy Butler 15 5 5 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Players to Watch

Butler's averages for the season are 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Bam Adebayo provides 22.2 points, 9.7 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers for the season are 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry's averages for the season are 9.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 45% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Duncan Robinson provides the Heat 14.7 points, 2.8 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Watch Paolo Banchero, Butler and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 20.5 4.9 5.0 0.6 0.1 0.3 Caleb Martin 15.0 6.0 3.2 0.7 0.4 1.6 Kevin Love 11.6 7.3 3.3 0.8 0.2 2.6 Jaime Jaquez 16.1 3.3 3.2 0.9 0.4 0.9 Duncan Robinson 14.9 2.9 3.5 0.7 0.1 3.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.