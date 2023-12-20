How to Watch the Jacksonville vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-7) will look to stop a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Foster Auditorium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Jacksonville vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins score 15.1 more points per game (68) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (52.9).
- Jacksonville is 4-7 when it scores more than 52.9 points.
- Alabama's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.
- The 74.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are just 0.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (74).
- Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 74 points.
- When Jacksonville allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 4-3.
- This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Dolphins give up.
- The Dolphins' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is 5.5 higher than the Crimson Tide have given up.
Jacksonville Leaders
- Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.9 PTS, 2 STL, 48.3 FG%
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
Jacksonville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 70-67
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/15/2023
|Marshall
|L 102-77
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 74-63
|Hawkins Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/30/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|FGCU
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
