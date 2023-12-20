The Miami Heat, Jaime Jaquez included, face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 112-108 loss against the Timberwolves, Jaquez put up eight points, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jaquez's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.2 PRA -- 19.3 22.6 PR -- 16.6 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Jaquez has made 5.1 shots per game, which adds up to 12.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jaquez's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 15th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Conceding 109.9 points per game, the Magic are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 40.7 rebounds per game.

The Magic concede 23.2 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are eighth in the NBA, giving up 12.0 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.