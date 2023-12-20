If you live in Orange County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Legacy Charter High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 20

1:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Windermere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20

7:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL Conference: 7A - District 5

7A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mary High School at Lake Nona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Minneola High School at Ocoee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy Charter High School at Cornerstone Charter Academy