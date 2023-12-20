Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Lucie County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Saint Lucie County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Saint Lucie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treasure Coast HS at Rickards High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Canyons at Somerset College Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Port St. Lucie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
