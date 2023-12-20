Wednesday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (7-4) and IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) squaring off at Massimino Court has a projected final score of 75-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:15 PM ET on December 20.

The Bulls head into this game after a 66-54 loss to NC State on Saturday.

South Florida vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

South Florida vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 75, IUPUI 60

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls registered their signature win of the season on November 6, when they took down the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank No. 236 in our computer rankings, 76-61.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jaguars are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

South Florida has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 236) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 245) on November 19

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 247) on November 13

61-32 over High Point (No. 267) on November 23

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 314) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.7 3PT% (32-for-75)

14.3 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.7 3PT% (32-for-75) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 37.7 FG% Romi Levy: 7 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls put up 65.2 points per game (200th in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per outing (87th in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

