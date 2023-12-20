South Florida vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest between the South Florida Bulls (7-4) and IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) squaring off at Massimino Court has a projected final score of 75-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:15 PM ET on December 20.
The Bulls head into this game after a 66-54 loss to NC State on Saturday.
South Florida vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
South Florida vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 75, IUPUI 60
Other AAC Predictions
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls registered their signature win of the season on November 6, when they took down the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank No. 236 in our computer rankings, 76-61.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jaguars are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.
- South Florida has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 236) on November 6
- 56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 245) on November 19
- 83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 247) on November 13
- 61-32 over High Point (No. 267) on November 23
- 67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 314) on November 10
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.7 3PT% (32-for-75)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%
- Romi Levy: 7 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.1 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls put up 65.2 points per game (200th in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per outing (87th in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.
