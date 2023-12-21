Can we expect Aaron Ekblad finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Ekblad has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:52 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:32 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:47 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:01 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 25:47 Away W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.