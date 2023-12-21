Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will play the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Ekblad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:42 on the ice per game.

Ekblad has yet to score a goal this year through 14 games played.

Ekblad has a point in three games this season through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Ekblad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 14 games played.

Ekblad's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 14 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

