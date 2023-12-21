Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 21?
When the Florida Panthers play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Aleksander Barkov Jr. find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in 11 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play, Barkov has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 12.4% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Panthers vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
