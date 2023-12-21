Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will meet the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Does a bet on Barkov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 17:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +17).

Barkov has a goal in 11 of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barkov has a point in 18 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Barkov goes over his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 2 30 Points 0 11 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

