The Florida Panthers, with Brandon Montour, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Montour available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brandon Montour vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 23:34 on the ice per game.

In one of 15 games this season, Montour has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of 15 games this year, Montour has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Montour has an assist in three of 15 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Montour going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.