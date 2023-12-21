Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will meet the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Verhaeghe available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Verhaeghe has scored a goal in 14 of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 18 of 31 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 10 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 2 26 Points 3 15 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

