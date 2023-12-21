Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 21?
Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers clash with the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 28 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Kulikov has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 3-1
Panthers vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
