Can we count on Dmitry Kulikov scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers clash with the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

  • Kulikov is yet to score through 28 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:28 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:36 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

