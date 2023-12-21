Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will face the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Rodrigues' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +15.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Rodrigues has a point in 11 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Rodrigues has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 4 21 Points 1 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.