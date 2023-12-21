How to Watch the FGCU vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
FGCU vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles allow to opponents.
- Southern Miss has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
- FGCU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles score 15.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Southern Miss Eagles give up (55.8).
- FGCU has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
- Southern Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
- The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles concede to opponents (34.5%).
- The Southern Miss Eagles' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have given up.
FGCU Leaders
- Uju Ezeudu: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Ajulu Thatha: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
- Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
- Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
- Sofia Persson: 4.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 102-53
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Duke
|L 82-63
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Drexel
|W 61-35
|Alico Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/28/2023
|Webber International
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
