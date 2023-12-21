The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
FGCU vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

  • The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Southern Miss has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
  • FGCU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles score 15.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Southern Miss Eagles give up (55.8).
  • FGCU has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
  • Southern Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles concede to opponents (34.5%).
  • The Southern Miss Eagles' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have given up.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)
  • Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)
  • Sofia Persson: 4.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Gardner-Webb W 102-53 Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ Duke L 82-63 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Drexel W 61-35 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 Southern Miss - Alico Arena
12/28/2023 Webber International - Alico Arena
1/4/2024 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium

