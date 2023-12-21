The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-4) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Miss Eagles (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison

The Southern Miss Eagles' 70.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 59.1 the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles allow to opponents.

Southern Miss has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

FGCU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.4 points.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles score 15.6 more points per game (71.4) than the Southern Miss Eagles give up (55.8).

FGCU has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.

Southern Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Southern Miss Eagles concede to opponents (34.5%).

The Southern Miss Eagles' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have given up.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 51.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Ajulu Thatha: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

11.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Catherine Cairns: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.1 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63) Sofia Persson: 4.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

FGCU Schedule