Thursday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) and Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 71-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Detroit Mercy, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Rattlers' most recent contest was a 68-65 loss to South Alabama on Friday.

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59

Other SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlers beat the No. 277-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Jacksonville Dolphins, 59-54, on November 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Florida A&M has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

16.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.1 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Olivia Delancy: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Sydney Hendrix: 5 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers have been outscored by 21.4 points per game (posting 56.1 points per game, 316th in college basketball, while allowing 77.5 per outing, 342nd in college basketball) and have a -171 scoring differential.

