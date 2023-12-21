How to Watch Florida A&M vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCF Knights (7-3) play the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida A&M vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Samford vs Texas Southern (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Alabama A&M vs South Alabama (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 39.0% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Florida A&M has a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 74th.
- The Rattlers' 66.4 points per game are just 0.4 more points than the 66.0 the Knights allow.
- Florida A&M is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.0 points.
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida A&M put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.
- At home, the Rattlers conceded 62.6 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.5.
- Florida A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|LeMoyne-Owen
|W 108-78
|Al Lawson Center
|12/16/2023
|Iowa
|L 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
