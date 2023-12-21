The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Calihan Hall. This matchup will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida A&M vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Florida A&M Players to Watch

  • Irene Murua: 12.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Imani McNeal: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myonna Hooper: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Amaya Burch: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

