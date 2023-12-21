The UCF Knights (6-2) will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. UCF Game Information

Florida A&M Players to Watch

Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK K'Jei Parker: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Shannon Grant: 9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Hantz Louis-Jeune: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 5.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 20.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.5 BLK Shemarri Allen: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Thierno Sylla: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida A&M vs. UCF Stat Comparison

UCF Rank UCF AVG Florida A&M AVG Florida A&M Rank 93rd 79.3 Points Scored 63.3 348th 102nd 67.4 Points Allowed 82.3 349th 49th 36.6 Rebounds 30.8 281st 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.5 156th 147th 7.9 3pt Made 3.8 358th 259th 12.1 Assists 11.8 277th 201st 12.1 Turnovers 12.7 243rd

