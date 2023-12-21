The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will meet the San Diego State Aztecs (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rubin Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kim Villalobos: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Sarah Barcello: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

