Thursday's game between the Florida International Panthers (4-9) and Maine Black Bears (8-5) squaring off at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida International, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida International vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Florida International vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 70, Maine 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-2.0)

Florida International (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Florida International is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Maine's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Panthers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Black Bears games have gone over four times. Over the past 10 contests, Florida International is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Maine has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 76.5 points per game (145th in college basketball) and allowing 75.8 (293rd in college basketball).

Florida International falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is grabbing 33.8 rebounds per game (284th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6 per outing.

Florida International knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Panthers' 90.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 264th in college basketball, and the 90 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 199th in college basketball.

Florida International has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.9 per game (348th in college basketball action) while forcing 18.5 (third in college basketball).

