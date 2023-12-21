The Maine Black Bears (8-5) go up against the Florida International Panthers (4-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. Maine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Black Bears allow to opponents.

In games Florida International shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Panthers are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Black Bears rank 332nd.

The 76.5 points per game the Panthers average are 12.5 more points than the Black Bears allow (64).

When Florida International totals more than 64 points, it is 4-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida International has played better when playing at home this season, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in road games.

The Panthers are giving up 71.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 13.5 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (84.8).

Florida International is draining 9.2 threes per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging away from home (9.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 35% in home games and 33.6% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule