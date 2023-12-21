The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 95th.
  • The Dolphins score an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.5 the Boilermakers give up.
  • Jacksonville is 7-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • Jacksonville is putting up more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (67.3).
  • At home the Dolphins are conceding 56.2 points per game, 28.8 fewer points than they are away (85).
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.7 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (26.7%) than at home (31.1%) too.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 @ South Carolina State L 86-85 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/14/2023 Trinity Baptist W 91-54 Swisher Gymnasium
12/18/2023 UL Monroe W 75-65 Swisher Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Erskine - Swisher Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena

