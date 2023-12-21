The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 95th.

The Dolphins score an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 70.5 the Boilermakers give up.

Jacksonville is 7-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville is putting up more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (67.3).

At home the Dolphins are conceding 56.2 points per game, 28.8 fewer points than they are away (85).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.7 per game) than at home (6.6), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (26.7%) than at home (31.1%) too.

