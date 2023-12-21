The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) will face the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Game Information

Jacksonville Players to Watch

  • Robert McCray: 18.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Niblack: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Stephon Payne III: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 23.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 7.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Stat Comparison

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank
25th 84.9 Points Scored 74.4 183rd
94th 67.2 Points Allowed 75.1 273rd
16th 39.7 Rebounds 35.7 77th
101st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10 121st
106th 8.3 3pt Made 6.1 284th
24th 17.6 Assists 12 264th
201st 12.1 Turnovers 14.1 325th

