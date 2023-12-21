The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:25 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:49 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:37 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

