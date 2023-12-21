Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 21?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- In six of 31 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Stenlund has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:22
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Panthers vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
