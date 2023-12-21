Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tkachuk stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Tkachuk has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Tkachuk has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tkachuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:21 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:13 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.