Matthew Tkachuk will be among those in action Thursday when his Florida Panthers meet the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 18:59 per game on the ice, is -1.

In five of 31 games this season, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Tkachuk has a point in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in 12 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 104 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 31 Games 2 22 Points 2 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.