Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (7-1) play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 16.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stonehill Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chas Stinson: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (FL) vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|27th
|84.6
|Points Scored
|64.7
|341st
|144th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|85.8
|360th
|156th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|25.7
|359th
|336th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|31st
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.5
|94th
|98th
|14.9
|Assists
|11.1
|308th
|250th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.9
|257th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.