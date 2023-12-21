For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Cousins a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

  • In two of 31 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Cousins has no points on the power play.
  • Cousins averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 104 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:26 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

