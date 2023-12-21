In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Niko Mikkola to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

Mikkola averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:07 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:42 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:24 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.