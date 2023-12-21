Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 21?
In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Niko Mikkola to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- In two of 31 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Mikkola has zero points on the power play.
- Mikkola averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.0 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Panthers vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
